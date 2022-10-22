Victims on opposite U.S. coasts were injured by assailants wielding ‘samurai swords’ just hours apart this week, according to reports.

Suspects launched sword attacks on a man in New York City and a woman and her dog in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Interestingly, both stories have bizarre and/or shocking plot twists.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was notified about an ‘attempted assault with a deadly weapon’ by a man brandishing a large blade in the Mid-Wildshire neighborhood just after 11 p.m., the New York Post reports.

On October 18 Wilshire officers responded to a call of a man armed with a sword. After taking the suspect into custody, officers located a victim suffering from stab wounds. Officers worked quickly to render emergency medical aid and care for the victim until paramedics arrived. pic.twitter.com/T9oL1xDGkr — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 20, 2022

Responding officers encountered 23-year-old Eric Herrera in the street and quickly neutralized him after he refused to drop the weapon, body cam footage shows.

Moments later, they found Herrera’s injured mother nearby.

“After taking the suspect into custody, officers located a victim suffering from stab wounds. Officers worked quickly to render emergency medical aid and care for the victim until paramedics arrived,” LAPD explained in a statement with an accompanying video of the arrest.

The 43-year-old woman, who had been slashed in the arm multiple times, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“The unidentified family member also said the incident was all part of a family dispute in which the woman’s son attacked his mother,” KTLA reports.

