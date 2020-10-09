BizPacReview:

Though a group of men who were arrested Thursday for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are widely being portrayed as Trump-supporting Republicans, the evidence suggests at least two of them are anti-Trump, anti-police anarchists.

The evidence includes video footage of one of the suspects describing President Donald Trump as a “tyrant” and “enemy.”

Yet the only “Republicans” who view the president in such a light are Never Trump “Republicans” like Nicolle Wallace.

“United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that six men have been arrested and charged federally with conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer,” the FBI announced in a press release Thursday.

The release went on to identify the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

One of the suspects, Brandon Caserta, reportedly had a YouTube account full of videos featuring him trashing the president, the police and the government.

Robby Starbuck, a Cuban-American music video producer known for his conservative commentary, spotted some of these videos and shared them to his Twitter feed before YouTube reportedly disabled Caserta’s account.

Here is one example from the article. In which suspect Brandon Caserta goes on an ANTI-POLICE rant. Anti-police? That’s NOT TRUMP!

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

