NEW YORK POST:

The Texas teen who injured four people when he allegedly opened fire at his high school celebrated his release from jail with a twisted welcome home party – even as one of the victims remains in a coma.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who attends Timberview High School in Arlington, posted $75,000 bond at Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and headed to home confinement.

The student, who was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was seen in videos shared in social media enjoying a celebratory family gathering in his kitchen, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old student Zacchaeus Selby, who was struck four times during the gunfire, remained hospitalized in an induced coma, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

An attorney launched a GoFundMe campaign for alleged Texas high school shooter Timothy George Simpkins with a statement from this mother claiming Simpkins is traumatized.

The Daily Mail reported the GoFundMe account was launched by Dallas-area attorney Kim T. Cole on Thursday with the goal of raising $25,000 for Simpkins.

GoFundMe took the account down once the fund was brought to their attention — total donations: $150.00

More at the NY Post