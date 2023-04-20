100 Percent Fed Up reports – On Tuesday, a 26-year-old Home Depot worker named Blake Mohs was shot dead while attempting to stop a shoplifter in the lawless state of California, just east of San Francisco.

The suspects, 32-year-old Benicia Knapps and 31-year-old David Guillory, attempted to steal a phone charger from a Home Depot in Pleasanton, California. Knapps is a licensed security guard with a criminal history.

The couple appears to be dating, according to their Facebook profiles.

Mohs was working in the loss prevention center when he attempted to stop the in-store theft.

After noticing the attempted theft, Mohs confronted Knapps, who was “determined to exit without paying,” according to Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci.

Knapps pulled out a handgun and fired at the Home Depot employee.

The suspect then fled with her two-year-old child, who was waiting in the car during the theft attempt.

Mohs was found bleeding inside the Home Depot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

