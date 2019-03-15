NEW YORK POST:

The suspected white supremacist who allegedly slaughtered 49 people in mass shootings at two separate mosques in New Zealand appeared in court in the city of Christchurch and was charged with murder Saturday morning local time, authorities said.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, was hit with just one murder charge, New Zealand Police said, but more charges were expected.

Tarrant, who was handcuffed and clad in a white prison jumpsuit, made an “OK” hand gesture during his appearance — a symbol used by white nationalists and racist internet trolls, according to a photo published by the New Zealand Herald.

He was remanded without bail and is expected back in court April 5.