A purported member of the MS-13 gang broke into the bedroom of a sleeping 11-year-old Brooklyn girl and raped her in her bed, cops said Saturday as the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect — identified by police sources as El Salvadoran immigrant Julio Cesar Ayala, 18, who lives nearby — had allegedly climbed onto the roof of the girl’s apartment building. He then somehow shoved aside the girl’s window air conditioner on the second floor and crawled inside through the opening, police sources said.

