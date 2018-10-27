NEW YORK POST:

The Florida man charged with sending at least 13 mail bombs was a fitness-obsessed male stripper who dreamt of becoming a professional wrestler, according to a new report Friday.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. traveled to jiggle joints across the country during the 1990s, Ohio event promoter Tony Valentine told the Washington Examiner.

Valentine said the 56-year-old was a “big muscle head” who “wanted to be a professional wrestler — that was his dream.”

“He really couldn’t find his niche in life, and I guess he found it now,” Valentine told the Examiner. “Back in the nineties, he was running around from Minnesota to the Carolinas to Florida. He was like a gypsy.”

“He would show up and do an individual act and leave,” he added. “He was dancing for a guy out in Oklahoma, too.”

Valentine vouched for Sayoc in his grand theft auto case in 2014 — when Sayoc was employed as a strip club manager while also dancing at an all-male strip club.