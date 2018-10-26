METRO:

Sayoc is said to have been traced by DNA and phone records, and was flagged as a suspect after making previous terror threats to judges.

Meanwhile, photos have emerged of a van linked to Sayoc covered in pro-Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton stickers. Suspected MAGA bomber Cesar Sayoc filmed himself in MAGA hat at Trump rally The van was seen being covered up by law enforcement officials after Sayoc was arrested.

An older picture dug up by an eagle-eyed tweeter appears to show a picture of Hillary Clinton’s head sat in between a set of crosshairs. Another sticker reads ‘Dishonest media CNN sucks,’ with numerous other pro-Trump pictures, including one describing its driver as a Native American Trump supporter.

Other images on the van include a photoshopped image of Trump atop a tank while a bomb explodes in the background. Yet another sticker reads: ‘I am Donald Trump & I Approve This Message.’