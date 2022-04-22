NY Post

The handyman accused of killing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal was living here illegally, The Post has learned. David Bonola, a 44-year-old Mexican national, entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago, the NYPD has said – and law-enforcement sources revealed Friday that he was living in New York in violation of immigration law when busted Wednesday for Gaal’s horrific slaying. The NYPD, asked about Bonola’s immigration status by The Post on Friday, declined comment, saying it had no information. It’s not immediately clear if Bonola had originally entered the country legally or ever had any type of lawful status in the US. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to The Post that it has lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking, where Bonola currently is.

