Suspected Iowa school shooter Dylan Butler – who injured three people including the principal – before turning the gun on himself

The suspected Iowa school shooter, who injured three people including the principal before turning the gun on himself, has been identified as a school senior. Dylan Butler, who is a senior at Perry High School, was named as the suspected gunman by local news outlet WHO 13. Police have not confirmed the identification. One of the three people injured was the school’s principal, Dan Marburger, who was rushed to hospital and is currently in surgery for his gunshot wounds. The other two people injured were students, according to reports. Hours before the shooting took place at 7.37am, Butler posted a TikTok posing in what appeared to be the school bathroom, with the caption: ‘Now we wait.’ The senior pulled an odd face, as a blue duffle bag sat on the ground of the stall.

