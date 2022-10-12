A Guatemalan man, suspected of being in the country illegally, was formally charged Tuesday in last week’s fatal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder for his deadly rampage on the Las Vegas Strip last Thursday.

Prosecutors say he stabbed five women posing as showgirls — along with a group of tourists — with a 12-inch knife outside the Wynn Las Vegas.

He claimed he wanted to ‘let the anger out’ after he thought people were laughing at him for wanting to take a picture with the showgirls, according to a police report.

Las Vegas showgirl Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, died in the rampage, and four other Las Vegas showgirls and two tourists were injured.

Barrios is now being held without bail, as the Public Defender’s Office evaluates whether he is competent enough to stand trial.

‘To be honest, the question about competency, I’m not sure he could answer those questions,’ Deputy Public Defender Scott Coffee said at the arraignment, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

