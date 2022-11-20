NY Post

The suspect who allegedly killed five people at a Colorado gay club before being subdued by two revelers was identified Sunday as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. The rampage occurred late Saturday at Club Q, an LGBTQ-themed venue that was hosting a drag show and dance party, officials said. Aldrich, 22, allegedly entered the club just before midnight and immediately began opening fire while penetrating the interior of the venue, police said at a Sunday morning press conference. He was injured and was being held in protective custody at a local hospital. “At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

Read More