NY POST

The man who allegedly shot at least three people at an Arizona shopping complex Wednesday night captured the attack in chilling video posted on Snapchat, where he holds up a can of beer and declares what he is about to carry out, according to reports. The suspect, whom police have not named, has been identified by his mother as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, according to 12News. “Hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020,” the man says as he flashes the beer can and shows guns in his back seat, the Sun reported.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST