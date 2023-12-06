Suspected gang member, 17, arrested for armed carjacking of FBI agent in DC

A 17-year-old suspected gang member has been arrested for last week’s armed carjacking of an off-duty female FBI agent in Washington, DC, police said.

Schoolboy Devonta Lynch was taken into custody Monday and charged as an adult for last Wednesday afternoon’s attack as cops continue searching for a second suspect.

He was busted at home, where cops found a handgun magazine, two 50-count boxes of 9mm live rounds — and a pair of black Nike sneakers matching those worn during the carjacking, according to court documents cited by Fox 5 DC.

READ MORE