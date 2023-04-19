Suspected felons have walked free in half of cases since Alvin Bragg took office, sparking fears that some of New York’s worst criminals still roam the streets, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The proportion of cases in which the Manhattan DA’s office has not asked for felony suspects to be held on bail has more than doubled since 2018, according to its own data.

It has sparked fears that more suspects will be released before trial, leaving them free to reoffend.

Campaigners have accused officials of ‘a depraved indifference to human life’ and pointed to a spate of recent cases in which suspects have been released without bail before going on to commit heinous crimes.

DailyMail.com’s findings come amid a row over New York’s lax bail rules – the most liberal in the US – which have been repeatedly blasted for being soft on crime.

