Fox News

Two suspected Northern California porch pirates were found early Monday with 108 packages and envelopes in their car after the vehicle rolled over on the side of a highway while the pair were being pursued by police, authorities said. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. reporting a man who was seen possibly taking items out of mailboxes in an area of Durham, a rural community about 80 miles north of Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. A sergeant then “saw a vehicle traveling north […] that looked similar to the description given of the vehicle involved in the mail theft,” police said. When authorities went to catch the vehicle, it “had already lost control and had rolled over on the north side of the roadway,” according to the statement.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS