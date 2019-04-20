NEW YORK POST:

One woman was killed and another was critically hurt Saturday morning by a suspected ax murderer inside Brooklyn apartment — all while a little girl was in another room, police and law enforcement sources said.

The woman, 21, hailed an Uber to 811 Flushing Ave, a building within New York City Housing Authority’s Bushwick Houses, and asked to be taken to a hospital shortly before 1:30 a.m., police sources said.

The driver noticed she was bleeding heavily and called 911.

When medics arrived, she told them there was a dead body in her eighth-floor apartment and her child was also inside, the sources said.

Police searched the home and found an unidentified woman lying on the living room floor — partially decapitated, with her fingers severed and stab wounds throughout her head and body, police sources said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the woman who was killed, who was in her 20s, does not live at the apartment and was just visiting when the attack occurred, sources said.