UPDATE – Police in Scotland later named the man who was shot dead by officers during a knife attack in the city of Glasgow as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan.

A suspected attacker has been shot dead by police in Glasgow, Scotland, police have confirmed. Police confirmed six people are in hospital with injuries. The BBC reported that three victims had been stabbed to death.Police have sealed off the street around the scene at the Park Inn Radisson hotel.

In the tweeted statement, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson also confirmed that six people are in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, including a police officer.

Officers responded to the area by the Park Inn Radisson hotel on West George Street in the Scottish city.

Three of those stabbed are believed to have died the BBC reported.

Earlier on Saturday, an injured police officer, Constable David Whyte, issued a statement from hospital.

“The incident myself and colleagues faced in West George Street was extremely challenging. The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget,” he said.

“Despite suffering serious injuries myself, I know that the swift actions of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident.”

