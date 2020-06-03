SARACARTER.COM

#BREAKING 20 year Brian Bartels just turned himself in at police headquarters. He is facing numerous charges in relation to Saturday’s protests. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zCBiaZwCtd — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 1, 2020

A suspected Antifa anarchist accused of inciting riots in Pittsburgh was turned in to police by his own parents Monday evening. Brian Bartels, 20, is accused of inciting violent protests in the city on Saturday in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. “Police secured the warrant as part of an investigation into a male suspect who incited Saturday’s violence by breaking the windows out of a marked Pittsburgh Police vehicle Uptown, against the wishes of peaceful protesters who tried to stop him,” police spokesman Chris Togneri told Fox News of the search law enforcement conducted on his home in Shaler, PA.

READ MORE AT SARACARTER.COM