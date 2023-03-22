Vertigo-inducing footage captured a criminal suspect dangling their legs out a 31st floor window of a Manhattan condo building after barricading themselves inside.
The unidentified suspect is said to have threatened to jump after being apprehended by police and FBI agents on Wednesday morning.
Stomach-churning footage shared on crime-tracker app Citizen appeared to show that the warning was no idle threat.
One clip shot from below showed a pair of black-clad legs dangling out the window.
Another, shot looking down from a nearby skyscraper moments later, showed the suspect leaning out the window even further with a white drape covering their head.
Cops have since set up a large inflatable on the street below in an apparent attempt to try and save the suspect’s life should they end up jumping.