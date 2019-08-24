New York Post:

A man wanted in a Manhattan ‘hate crime’ spree against white pedestrians has been taken into custody and charged with three of the incidents, police sources said.

Todd Lyons, 33, was picked up late Friday night at his West 36th Street home by detectives with the Hate Crimes Task Force.

The suspected hate crime spree began at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 9, on Fifth Avenue near 14th Street, police said. Lyons ran up behind a 56-year-old man and shoved him to the ground, authorities said.

He was also charged in connection with two incidents on Aug. 14 — one around 8:30 p.m. in which he allegedly punched a 53-year-old woman in the face at Seventh Avenue and West 14th Street, cops said. The woman refused medical attention.

He remains a suspect in two other assaults that same night, but has not been charged for those incidents, police said.