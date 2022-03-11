NY Post

The suspect busted in the hate-fueled hammer attack on an Asian man in a Manhattan train station is a known “transit offender” with nearly four dozen prior arrests, cops and police sources said Thursday. Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, was picked up shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday — about 17 hours after she allegedly attacked the 29-year-old male victim at the 14th Street 1/2/3 station Tuesday, police said. Jeffers was charged with assault, aggravated harassment and menacing — all as hate crimes — and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Her arraignment was pending Thursday. Prior to that bust, she was arrested 47 times, dating back to 2007, cops said. She is a known “transit offender,” police sources said. Jeffers was released from prison back in June after serving nearly six years on a second-degree robbery conviction — and was on post-release supervision set to expire in September 2024, records show. Just over a week later, she was busted for petit larceny, cops said. Most of her busts have been for fare evasion in the subway, police sources said. She was also busted on a prostitution charge in 2008, and has prior arrests for grand larceny, public lewdness and criminal possession of a controlled substance, cops said. The victim of the Tuesday attack, who did not want to be identified, told The Post Wednesday that he was returning home from dinner with a friend around 9 p.m. when he bumped into his deranged attacker. “He ended up bumping into me and then after that, he turned around trying to get into my face pretty aggressively, and in that kind of process he ended up stepping on me,” the victim said. “He stepped on my foot and then after that, he took out the hammer and then I was hit on the head. “I didn’t see the hammer. I just saw him reaching into a bag, pulled something out,” he continued. “It happened, like, too quick for me to react.”

Read more at the NY Post