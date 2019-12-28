NY POST

The 14-year-old mugger suspected of killing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors likely snapped and stabbed her to death because she bit his finger, law enforcement sources told The Post on Friday. Majors, 18, was fighting for her life when she was set upon by the middle-school criminal and his two young buddies — and in a desperate bid to survive, she clamped down hard on the finger of the knife-wielding young mugger, who then flew into a rage, stabbing her multiple times, sources said. “She bit him, and that is why he stabbed her,” a source said, citing the current theory detectives are working on.

