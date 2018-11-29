NEW YORK POST:

A man accused of sexually assaulting two women and killing another at a Catholic Supply store in Missouri was tracked down by cops thanks to a business card he gave to a server at a nearby bar, police said.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a business card found in the trash led investigators to apprehend Thomas Bruce, 53, less than 48 hours after he allegedly entered a Catholic Supply store in Ballwin on Nov. 19 and forced three women inside to undress at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them.

Police said Bruce then shot Jamie Schmidt, 53, of House Springs, when she refused to follow his orders.

“Without that business card, we’re still searching for this guy,” McGuire told the newspaper. “That broke the case.”

Responding officers to the store found no trace of Bruce at the scene, prompting them to start their investigation by interviewing victims. Once it was established that there appeared to be no link between the suspect and his victims, police then sought out tips from the public.