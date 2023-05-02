The man wanted by law enforcement for the killings of five Texas neighbors – including a 9-year-old boy – had entered the US illegally and been deported by immigration officials at least four times, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement source said.

The suspect, identified by ICE as Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009, the ICE source told CNN on Monday.

“At an unknown time and location, Perez-Torres unlawfully reentered the United States, and was apprehended and removed several more times by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016,” the source said.

Oropesa’s current immigration status is unclear, and it is not known how long he had been in the US since he was last deported.

Authorities are now pleading for the public’s help in their search for Oropesa, 38, who they say opened fire after he was asked to stop shooting his rifle near a neighboring family’s home in Cleveland, a city of about 8,000 people northeast of Houston.

Oropesa is considered armed and dangerous, an FBI official said, as more than 250 law enforcement officers and $80,000 in reward money have been devoted to capturing him. The massacre is among more than 180 US mass shootings in just the first four months of the year and, like others, seemingly stemmed from an ordinary encounter.

READ MORE