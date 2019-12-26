NEW YORK POST:

The prime suspect in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors was seen leaving the Harlem offices of his defense lawyers on Thursday, just hours after cops took a DNA sample to try to link him to the high-profile killing.

The 14-year-old boy wore a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants as he walked out of the building that houses the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem at 317 Malcolm X Blvd. around 4:45 p.m.

The unidentified teen headed south with a woman in her 30s and an older teen, both wearing street clothes, and were joined by an Asian man in a suit who came running up as a Post reporter approached and began asking questions.

“You better back off. Back off!” the woman said.

The group ignored repeated questions but the woman slapped a recording device out of the reporter’s hand while crossing 125th Street, yelling “Go ahead! You’d better go ahead! Move! F–k!”

She and the two teens hopped into a white SUV that was idling in front of a fire hydrant, then pulled out and traveled east on 125th St.