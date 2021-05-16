Pictured – Left: Joseph Foster, found with bloody knife; Right – Taquarius Soto-Burgos, another suspect in the slashing.

The New York Post:

One of the suspects in Friday’s terrifying Manhattan subway slashing spree was nabbed with one victim’s stolen backpack — and the bloodied kitchen knife allegedly used in the attacks, prosecutors said Sunday.

Joseph Foster, 18, was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the reign of terror underground, including a slashing on a D train that left a sleeping straphanger blind in one eye.

Subway surveillance footage showed another victim, one of five people targeted that morning, trying to escape from a train — and Foster allegedly dragging him back inside, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Katherine Byrns said.

Foster was held on $250,000 bail at his arraignment Sunday afternoon.

He and his accomplices are accused in four separate slashings that occurred Friday morning along the 6 and D train lines in Manhattan in what prosecutors said was a “gang initiation.”

More at The New York Post