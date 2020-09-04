TownHall:

LACEY, WA –

We all know Portland is out of control. Leftist mayhem has engulfed the city for months. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who told President Trump to “stay away” in a letter, has been forced to relocate after his apartment complex was besieged by these clowns. Yeah, Trump offered federal assistance in getting his city under control. It’s no longer about George Floyd or racial justice in the Rose City. It’s about Marxism. The most unhinged far-left elements are in the city and they’re targeting folks they hate. This group reportedly murdered a Trump and law enforcement supporter last week. Bronson covered it. Aaron Danielson was gunned down by these left-wing punks.

Now, federal agents had located the prime suspect in this brutal act of left-wing violence. He was killed after reportedly pulling a gun (via Associated

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said. Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said. The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task forces, comprised of deputy marshals, other federal agents and local law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies, are responsible for apprehending violent felons and other wanted suspects Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.

