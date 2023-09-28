Suspect in murder of Forbes ‘30 under 30’ tech CEO Pava LaPere busted at train station after 2-day manhunt

The convicted felon suspected of murdering tech CEO Pava LaPere in her Baltimore apartment was arrested Wednesday night, according to authorities and a report.

Jason Billingsley, 32, who was considered highly dangerous while on the run, was nabbed just after 11:10 p.m. in Bowie, Maryland, after two days on the lam, according to a since-deleted tweet by the US Marshals Service in Baltimore.

Sources also confirmed to local station Fox 45 News that investigators tracked the fugitive to the MARC train station on Laurel-Bowie Road, where they arrested him without incident.

Billingsley was named the sole suspect in the murder of LaPere, who was reported missing Monday and later found dead with blunt-force trauma to her head.

The 26-year-old founder of EcoMap Technologies, who was named on this year’s Forbes 30 under 30 list for social impact, was discovered badly beaten and partially clothed on the rooftop of her upscale Baltimore apartment building.

Billingsley is still on parole for a violent rape and assault of a 25-year-old woman in 2013.

Police warned the public to beware of the alleged killer — who is also a suspect in a horrific attack on a man and woman about a week before LaPere was found dead.

READ MORE