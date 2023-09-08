Suspect in Madison Brooks rape case predicts attack in self-recorded video: Lawyer

One of the suspects connected to the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student seemed to know what was going to happen after he, three friends and Madison Brooks got in their car.

From the front seat, one of the suspects, Casen Carver, allegedly said in a recorded selfie video, “These guys are crazy. They finna rape her,” Kerry Miller, Brooks’ mother’s lawyer, told Fox News Digital.

The secondslong clip was played in court Friday after the lawyer for Desmond Carter, 17, who is being tried as an adult, made a motion to lower his bond to allow him to get out of jail before a trial.

It was the first insight into alleged incriminating videos from the overnight hours of Jan. 14-15, the night Brooks, an LSU sophomore, was allegedly raped and then left on the side of a busy, four-lane highway in Baton Rouge, where she was fatally struck by an oncoming car.

