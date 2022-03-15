NEW YORK POST:

A suspect in the serial killing and shooting of homeless people in the Big Apple and Washington, DC, was arrested early Tuesday in the capital, police announced.

“ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC,” the DC Police Department announced at 5:40 a.m.

“He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

The arrest came just hours after the force released clear facial photos of the prime suspect who has been tied to two murders and three attempted homicides targeting homeless men in both cities.

The same man was linked to both cities after chilling video footage caught the cold-blooded slaying of one of two homeless people shot in Soho on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police Department homicide captain — who used to live in the Big Apple — saw surveillance photos and realized they looked like the man his department was also chasing.

