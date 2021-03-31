NBC – New York:

A New York City man out on lifetime parole for murdering his own mother in 2002 has been arrested in the vicious attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman near Times Square, police said Wednesday.

Cops charged 38-year-old Brandon Elliot with assault and hate crime offenses after officers blanketed the midtown Manhattan neighborhood with wanted posters featuring his photo. They had offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video Monday brutalizing the woman as she walked to church.

Elliot was released from prison in 2019 after serving time for murdering his mother 17 years prior, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The court date for his latest charges has yet to be determined, police said. Attorney information for him in the new case wasn’t immediately clear.

Monday’s attacks sent shockwaves across the nation, as officials admonished bystanders for doing nothing to stop Elliot as police say he kicked the woman in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, stomped on her face, shouted anti-Asian slurs and told her, “you don’t belong here.”

The woman, who was identified by police sources as Vilma Kari, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

More at NBC – New York