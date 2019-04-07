Fox News

A Texas state trooper was in critical but stable condition early Sunday after being shot while approaching a driver who had fled from a crash scene not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. Further information on the trooper’s condition, along with his name, was not immediately available. The trooper was shot multiple times late Saturday and rushed to an Edinburg hospital, where he underwent surgery and was “fighting for his life,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra wrote on Twitter. Edinburg is about 64 miles northwest of Brownsville in the state’s border region.

