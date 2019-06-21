NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

The suspect charged with killing rookie police officer in Sacramento once threatened to blow his “family up with a bomb” – one of many incidents in his lengthy criminal history, which dates back more than two decades.

Adel Sambrano Ramos was jailed early Thursday morning on a single count of murder in the slaying of police officer Tara O’Sullivan. He surrendered to authorities around 1:54 a.m. in wake of a tense-eight hour standoff.

The 26-year-old rookie cop died at UC-Medical Davis after she was shot by an assailant armed with a rifle. She’d been attempting to help a woman collect her belongings and leave her home in the northern part of the city Wednesday evening when was was fatally struck.

Sacramento Superior Court records obtained by the Sacramento Bee revealed Ramos’ involvement in a series of criminal cases dating back as far as 1995 – including several domestic violence and battery cases as well theft and driving under the influence.

His most recent run in with law enforcement was in November, when he was charged with battering a female juvenile at the same home where he’s accused of shooting O’Sullivan. Ramos was charged with “willfully and unlawfully using force and violence” against the victim, according to court documents.