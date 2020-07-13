New York Post:

A Pennsylvania man is charged with kidnapping an 18-year-old Amish woman who investigators believe was “harmed” after being abducted last month, police said.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, was arrested Friday on felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment charges in the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos, who has been missing since June 21, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Stoltzfoos’ whereabouts remain unclear and an active search for her remains ongoing, but investigators “have reason to believe she was harmed” after being abducted. She was last seen walking home from church in Bird-in-Hand on Father’s Day while wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, East Lampeter Township police.

RELATED ARTICLE: Convicted felon Justo Smoker Paradise Pennsylvania man released early from jail after serving 12.5 years for armed robberies charged in missing Lancaster County Amish woman kidnapping. Woman yet to be accounted for.

Surveillance video obtained by cops that was enhanced by FBI technicians “depicts the abduction” of Stoltzfoos in a red sedan as she walked along her normal route home, prosecutors said.

“That video shows a red Kia Rio involved in the abduction,” prosecutors said.

Investigators searched a rural area late Friday in Ronks, where they suspect Stoltzfoos may have been taken after she was kidnapped and where a red Kia Rio sedan owned by Smoker was parked on June 23, prosecutors said.

Cops found clothing believed to belong to Stoltzfoos buried nearby in a wooded area and several witnesses have reported seeing an Amish woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle allegedly driven by Smoker, prosecutors said.

More at The New York Post