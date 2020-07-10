New York Post:

The 18-year-old black man charged in an “unprovoked,” caught-on-video assault of a white Macy’s manager in Michigan has been caught, according to a report.

Damire Canell Palmer, who is charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in the June 15 attack at the Flint store, was in custody Thursday night, the Detroit News reported.

He also was charged with misdemeanor retail fraud, according to the outlet, which cited a Michigan State Police background check.

Macy’s surveillance footage allegedly shows the suspect walking around the store before he approaches and punches the 50-year-old manager in the head from behind as he worked in the men’s clothing section.

