A North Carolina man has been nabbed in a cold-blooded road-rage shooting that left a mom-of-six dead, authorities said Thursday.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly, the Robeson County Sherriff’s Office said.

The arrest comes a week after Eberly was shot through the passenger door of her car as she and her husband, Ryan, were on their way to celebrate their anniversary in Hilton Head.

The couple was driving on Interstate 95 in Lumberton when her husband accidentally cut off another motorist.

“I didn’t see that he was going around me and I pushed him into the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway,” Ryan told news station WGAL.

But then Floyd allegedly pulled up to them, rolled down the window and fired several shots into the vehicle.

“I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right and gunshots were fired, our car was hit. My wife yelled my name. I asked if she was hit and she said ‘yes,’” Ryan said.

Eberly was rushed to University of North Carolina Southeastern Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

