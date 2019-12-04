CBS BAY AREA:

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting two small arson fires outside a San Francisco church in November, authorities announced Tuesday.

San Francisco police said Jingwen Yu has been booked into county jail on two arson counts and an outstanding theft warrant.

Investigators believe Yu was responsible for a small fire set outside a church near Waverly Place early on the morning of November 10th. Officers met with a church employee who reported finding burnt paper and plastic on the side building. Fortunately, the fire did not cause any permanent damage and an image of the suspect was captured on the church’s surveillance video cameras.

Then on November 17th, San Francisco police officers responded to the church again regarding another arson fire. A church administrator reported that on November 15th a church pastor found remains of a fire set near a vent on the side of the church.

Surveillance video showed the suspect place and set fire to material on November 15th at approximately 3:30 a.m.