Suspect arrested in possible hate crime shooting of 3 Palestinian college students in Vermont

The alleged gunman in the suspected bias attack shooting of three Palestinian college students in Burlington, Vermont has been arrested, according to police.

Jason Eaton, 48, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was identified as a suspect, Burlington police said, according to CNN.

Eaton lives in an apartment building near where the triple shooting happened and was arrested Sunday around 3:30 p.m. for allegedly wounding the three 20-year-olds, authorities said.

Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali Ahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid were all shot Saturday as they walked to a family dinner, police and Arab-American officials said.

Awartani is a student at Brown University, Abdalhamid at Haverford College in Pennsylvania and Ahmad at Trinity University, the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee said.

The trio were rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where two were listed in stable condition and third in serious condition.

“All three victims survived the initial shooting, however, two of them are currently in ICU and one of the students has sustained very critical and serious injuries,” the ADC said in a statement.

