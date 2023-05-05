A suspect was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the murder of Lauren Heike, the Arizona woman found dead along a hiking trail, according to authorities.

The man’s capture came five days after Heike’s body was discovered on a trail near her Phoenix home.

She appeared to have suffered trauma, authorities previously said.

Phoenix police said the suspect, in his early 20s, was arrested at his home — about a mile from the trail where Heike, 29, was killed.

Telemundo Arizona captured footage of the man moments after he was arrested that shows him sitting on a curb and at one point lying on his back while handcuffed.

He then is shown being placed inside a police vehicle.

