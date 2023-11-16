Suspect arrested in death of Paul Kessler, Jewish man killed during pro-Palestinian protest

A college professor has been arrested in connection with the death of a Jewish man in California who died from injuries sustained while counter-protesting a pro-Palestinian demonstration, authorities said.Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, was taken into custody Thursday in Moorpark in the death of Paul Kessler, who was involved in a scuffle with pro-Palestinian protesters on Nov. 5, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced.The Moorpark College professor will be booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on involuntary manslaughter charges, authorities said. A charging decision can be expected later Thursday.

Bail for Alnaji has been set at $1 million.Kessler — who was spotted waving an Israeli flag moments before the incident — suffered a head injury in the altercation.He was later seen lying on the pavement while two people, including a woman wearing a “Free Palestine” jacket, came to his aid, footage of the incident showed.An autopsy determined his manner of death was a homicide, and the cause of death was a blunt force head injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

