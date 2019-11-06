NEW YORK POST:

A suspect holding two bound and tied hostages in a vehicle has been arrested in the massacre of nine US citizens – three moms and six children – at the hands of drug cartel members in Mexico, officials said Wednesday.

The unidentified suspect — who was found in the town of Agua Prieta, which borders Arizona – also was in possession of four assault rifles, ammunition and several large vehicles, including a bullet-proofed SUV, according to the Agency for Criminal Investigation for the state of Sonora.

“We are waiting for some more intelligence in order to issue an official statement,” the attorney-general for the neighboring state of Chihuahua, Cesar Peniche Espejel, told Mexico’s Imagen Radio, according to CNN.

The attackers may have mistaken the doomed group’s SUVs for those of a rival gang as the three families from a Mormon community were slaughtered Monday along a rural road between Sonora and Chihuahua.