A 25-year-old suspect is in custody after being arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the the slaying of four University of Idaho students, NBC news reported Friday.

According to a law enforcement source, a man in his mid-20s was taken into custody by police and the FBI around 3 a.m. Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The suspect, who appeared in court this morning, is reportedly a college student but did not attend the University of Idaho.

News of the arrest comes almost two months after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house at 1122 King Road on Nov. 13.

Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.

