The New York Post:

A suspect was arrested Thursday for allegedly clobbering a man in the head with a cobblestone on a Bronx street last month, police said.

Reginald Starks, 22, is charged with attempted murder over the June 9 caught-on-camera attack that left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition, cops said.

Starks allegedly stalked the victim for several blocks before launching the random beatdown on Brook Avenue near East 147th Street in Mott Haven, according to police.

After striking the victim with the cobblestone, the suspect stomped on the man’s head, police said.

The victim sustained severe head trauma and lost consciousness at the scene. He was later found by a passerby who called 911.

He underwent brain surgery at Lincoln Hospital.

In addition to attempted murder, Starks is facing charges of robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

