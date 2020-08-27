A suspect has been charged for the murders of a 21-year-old aspiring school teacher and her stepfather after a car crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III, a 23-year-old from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Laura Ashley Anderson and her stepfather, 45-year-old Charles Nicholas Wall.

Walters also allegedly shot a third person, Paul McConnell, before bludgeoning him in the face with his firearm. McConnell survived the attack while Anderson and Wall both died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

