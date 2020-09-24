Fox News:

No update was provided on the two officers wounded during demonstrations.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Thursday nearly 100 arrests were made overnight amid demonstrations after a grand jury decided not to indict officers in the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

A suspect accused in shooting two Louisville police officers during protests Wednesday evening has also been identified. Larynzo Johnson, 26, has been charged with wanton endangerment and assault of a police officer, WLKY reported. He will be arraigned Friday.A police statement first obtained by The Associated Press said some people were arrested in Louisville, Ky., after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades. Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations.

Police also said some businesses were looted early Thursday including two City Gear stores and a pawn shop.

Mayor Greg Fischer had announced a curfew in effect from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

In relation to the officer-involved shooting, Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said officers were responding to calls about shots fired near South Brook Street and a large crowd in the area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. While deploying, he said shots rang out on First and Broadway, and two officers were shot.

