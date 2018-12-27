THE SACRAMENTO BEE:

Investigators believe the man suspected of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh is still in Stanislaus County, Sheriff Adam Christianson said in a news conference Thursday morning.

“We will find him, we will arrest him and we will bring him to justice,” said Christianson. To protect the case, the sheriff declined to say why he believes the suspect remains in the area.

Singh, 33, was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.

He exchanged gunfire with the suspect but is not believed to have hit him. “It was a gunfight,” the sheriff said. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”

While Christianson said investigators have identified the suspect, they will not release his name. He said the suspect is in the country illegally. “He doesn’t belong here; he is a criminal,” the sheriff said.

Less than two hours after after the press conference, President Donald Trump tweeted about the suspect’s illegal immigration status.

“There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!” he tweeted.

Christianson said he could not speak to whether suspect is believed to have been alone at the time of the traffic stop and shooting. He did say deputies are looking for no other suspects. “The primary suspect is the only suspect involved in the murder of Officer Singh.”