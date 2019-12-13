NEW YORK POST:

A second suspect is in custody for the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, law enforcement sources told The Post on Friday.

The development comes hours after sources said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in the case and told detectives that he and two of his middle-school buddies robbed the 18-year-old Virginia native before one of them stabbed her, sources said.

Majors was in Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan when she was fatally stabbed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.