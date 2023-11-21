Susan Sarandon is slammed for claiming Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim’ in wake of Hamas massacre

Actress Susan Sarandon has been slammed for claiming Jewish people ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim’ amid the war with Hamas.

The Oscar winner, 77, has attended several rallies in New York where she joined in the chant ‘from the river to the sea,’ a battle cry used by pro-Palestinian activists and Hamas alike that many view as an anti-Semitic call for the destruction of Israel.

The chant has been given a new lease of life in the aftermath of Hamas’ deadly rampage across southern Israel Oct. 7 and Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

In further shocking new remarks, Sarandon said at a recent rally: ‘There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.’

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star has also retweeted posts on X celebrating Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who has been dogged for years with allegations of anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, Muslim-American journalist Asra Nomani slammed Sarandon for the ‘taste of what it feels like’ remark the star made at a rally Saturday, by highlighting how good life is for her and her migrant parents in the United States.

