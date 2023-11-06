Susan Sarandon Ignores Hamas Terrorists While Declaring ‘I Stand with Palestine’

Left-wing Hollywood star Susan Sarandon has repeated her support for the Palestinian people while choosing not to make any mention of the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7 and committed mass atrocities including rape, murder, and kidnappings.

Sarandon used media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – to make her vow of support public.

“You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free,” she said while sharing a post from the Palestinian Feminist Collective.

